Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Placed on injured reserve
Rask (concussion) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
While it's difficult to pinpoint a recovery timeline for concussions, Rask's placement on IR ensures he will be out of the lineup for the Bruins' next two outings. In fact, with the All-Star break on the horizon, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rask held out until Jan. 31 against Winnipeg, at the earliest. In the Finn's absence, Jaroslav Halak figures to see the bulk of the workload while Daniel Vladar was recalled from AHL Providence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.