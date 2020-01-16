Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Placed on injured reserve

Rask (concussion) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

While it's difficult to pinpoint a recovery timeline for concussions, Rask's placement on IR ensures he will be out of the lineup for the Bruins' next two outings. In fact, with the All-Star break on the horizon, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rask held out until Jan. 31 against Winnipeg, at the earliest. In the Finn's absence, Jaroslav Halak figures to see the bulk of the workload while Daniel Vladar was recalled from AHL Providence.