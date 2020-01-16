The Bruins recalled Kuhlman from AHL Providence on Thursday.

Kuhlman has been pretty productive in the minors since being demoted Dec. 30, picking up two goals and three points in four appearances. The 24-year-old will be taking Brett Ritchie's spot on Boston's roster, so he'll be expected to fill a bottom-six role when in the lineup. Kuhlman could be back on the ice with the Bruins as soon as Thursday against the Penguins.