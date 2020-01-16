Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod
Rittich is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Maple Leafs, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich was rock solid in his last start Monday against Montreal, turning aside 35 of 37 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 16th loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and get back in the win column in a road game versus a Toronto team that's averaging 3.61 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.
