Kings' Jack Campbell: Slated to start Thursday
Campbell was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports, indicating he will tend the twine on the road against the Panthers.
Campbell will make his third appearance in the Kings' previous four contests, having registered a 1-1-0 record and .960 save percentage in his prior two outings. The 27-year-old's strong run of form could see him continue to steal starts from Jonathan Quick heading into the back half of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.