Campbell was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports, indicating he will tend the twine on the road against the Panthers.

Campbell will make his third appearance in the Kings' previous four contests, having registered a 1-1-0 record and .960 save percentage in his prior two outings. The 27-year-old's strong run of form could see him continue to steal starts from Jonathan Quick heading into the back half of the season.