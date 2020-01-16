Raanta (lower body) will practice again Friday and hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's clash with Edmonton, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

While the news effectively rules Raanta out versus Vancouver on Thursday -- Adin Hill will get the start -- it appears the Finn is nearing a return to the ice. Once cleared to play, the 30-year-old figures to see the bulk of the workload, at least until Darcy Kuemper (lower body) recovers from his injury.