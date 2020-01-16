Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Placed on IR
The Devils placed Palmieri (foot) on injured reserve Thursday.
Now that he's on IR, Palmieri will have to wait for New Jersey's Jan. 27 matchup with Ottawa for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Once healthy, the 28-year-old American will return to a top-six role and a spot on the Devils' top power-play unit.
