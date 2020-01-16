Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Thursday
Jarry will start between the pipes Thursday in Boston.
Jarry has allowed exactly three goals in each of his last five outings, netting him a 3-1-1 record over that span. He may need to turn in a better effort than that to extend his three-game winning streak, squaring off against a Bruins squad allowing just 2.46 goals per game on home ice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.