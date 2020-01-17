Ducks' Derek Grant: Back in action
Grant (shoulder) was activated off injured reserve and will play in Thursday's game against Nashville.
Grant has missed almost a month while dealing with an AC joint injury, and has racked up nine goals and 12 points in 34 games this year. Now healthy, the 29-year-old will enter the lineup as the team's fourth-line center Thursday.
