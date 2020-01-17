Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in win column

Fleury stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 4-2 win versus Ottawa on Thursday.

The victory over a rebuilding Senators squad was Fleury's first in four games and saw him hold an opponent under three goals, something Fleury last did Dec. 31. The Golden Knights' netminder now owns a 19-11-3 record in 34 games this season, but Fleury's save percentage (.907) is as low as it's been since the 35-year-old's rookie campaign.