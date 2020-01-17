Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags two apples
Backstrom dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.
Backstrom assisted on a pair of first-period goals by Alex Ovechkin, who eventually completed the hat trick without Backstrom's help in the third. The Swedish center continues to be an effective setup man, having dished out 28 assists to go with nine goals in 40 games this season. Washington certainly believes the 32-year-old Backstrom will be able to age gracefully considering the team just handed him a five-year extension.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Inks five-year extension•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Points in seven straight•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Assists in four straight contests•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Four-point outburst in Jersey•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: As good as ever•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.