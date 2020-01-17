Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags two apples

Backstrom dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Backstrom assisted on a pair of first-period goals by Alex Ovechkin, who eventually completed the hat trick without Backstrom's help in the third. The Swedish center continues to be an effective setup man, having dished out 28 assists to go with nine goals in 40 games this season. Washington certainly believes the 32-year-old Backstrom will be able to age gracefully considering the team just handed him a five-year extension.