Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Struggling to score
Nieto posted zero points with one shot and a plus-1 rating in a 4-0 victory over the Sharks on Thursday.
Owners are quickly forgetting about Nieto's strong first half, as the veteran wing has zero points and a minus-2 rating in the last eight games. During that stretch, he also has just seven shots on goal. Nieto still has six goals and 18 points this season, but unless he ends this dry spell soon, setting new career bests in goals and points will not remain realistic.
