Bruins' Brad Marchand: Snaps goal drought
Marchand capped off Thursday's 4-1 win over the Penguins with the empty-net goal.
That snapped a seven-game goal drought for Marchand, who has been struggling to put any in the net since early December. He has only three goals in his last 24 games, but has still managed 21 points. Marchand is a point-producer regardless, but hopefully this empty-netter will get the goal-scoring going for the highly skilled winger.
