Lightning's Luke Schenn: Designated for waivers
Schenn was placed on waivers by the Lightning on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Schenn has appeared in just two of Tampa Bay's last 19 outings, so his impending demotion to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. Considering the defenseman notched just one point in 29 appearances, he will likely clear waivers, however a number of teams, including Columbus, Toronto and Winnipeg, are dealing with injuries on the blue line.
