Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Cleared to play
Raanta (lower body) is available for Saturday's matchup versus Edmonton, per Craig Morgan of The Athletic.
Coach Rick Tocchet hasn't named a starter just yet for Saturday's tilt, so it still might be Adin Hill between the pipes in order to give Raanta an extra day off. Even if he doesn't get the nod against the Oilers, the Finn should get one game of the Yotes' upcoming back-to-back versus Anaheim or Los Angeles on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
