Smith will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Coyotes.

Smith has a four-game winning streak, with just nine goals allowed in that span. The veteran netminder will take on his old team as two of the top teams in the Pacific Division clash. The Coyotes are averaging 3.13 goals per game in January so far, which could make this a challenging matchup for Smith despite his recent success.

