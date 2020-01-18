Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Recalled on emergency basis
Vladar was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Saturday.
It seems like the Bruins plan on using both Vladar and Max Lagace as their NHL backup while Tuukka Rask (concussion) is stashed on injured reserve. Vladar has registered a terrific 1.86 GAA and .934 save percentage in 13 AHL appearances so far this season. Expect him to dress behind Jaroslav Halak for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Heads back to minors•
-
Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Does well as backup•
-
Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Lets two slip past in win•
-
Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Joins Tuesday's practice session•
-
Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.