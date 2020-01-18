Vladar was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Saturday.

It seems like the Bruins plan on using both Vladar and Max Lagace as their NHL backup while Tuukka Rask (concussion) is stashed on injured reserve. Vladar has registered a terrific 1.86 GAA and .934 save percentage in 13 AHL appearances so far this season. Expect him to dress behind Jaroslav Halak for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.