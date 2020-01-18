Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws start Saturday
Binnington will guard the road crease for Saturday's tilt in Colorado, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington is coming off an overtime loss against the Flyers where he allowed four goals on just 25 shots. Before that loss, he was on a three-game winning streak where he coughed up just five total goals. The 26-year-old is still a must-start fantasy netminder, but a road matchup against the Avalanche could be trouble.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Drops result in overtime•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins third straight•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws start Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Cruises to easy win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.