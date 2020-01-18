Binnington will guard the road crease for Saturday's tilt in Colorado, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington is coming off an overtime loss against the Flyers where he allowed four goals on just 25 shots. Before that loss, he was on a three-game winning streak where he coughed up just five total goals. The 26-year-old is still a must-start fantasy netminder, but a road matchup against the Avalanche could be trouble.