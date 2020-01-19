Halak will patrol the road crease for Sunday's clash with Pittsburgh, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Halak will draw his fourth-straight start Sunday in the absence of Tuukka Rask (concussion), as he's gone 2-2-1 along with a 3.19 GAA and .887 save percentage in his past five starts. Halak will draw a tough matchup against the league's seventh-best offense in terms of goals per contest (3.35). The matchup gets even tougher, especially considering the Penguins are 17-5-3 on home ice this campaign.