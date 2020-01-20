Kubalik scored an empty-net goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Kubalik's goal-scoring binge continued -- he now has 10 tallies on his last 27 shots in his past eight games. He's up to 32 points (21 goals, 11 assists), 111 shots on goal, 60 hits and a plus-6 rating in 48 games. His current pace is unsustainable, but there's undeniable chemistry between the winger and center Jonathan Toews. If Kubalik continues to put together a strong second half of the season, he could score his way into the Calder Trophy conversation.