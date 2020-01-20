Carpenter provided an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Carpenter relayed a feed from Patrick Kane to set up Brandon Saad's goal at 14:14 of the third period. For now, Carpenter is operating in a second-line role, which has yielded an assist in each of the last two games. The 28-year-old is up to 13 points, 55 shots on goal and 92 hits through 49 contests, but his skill set is more suited for a bottom-six role.