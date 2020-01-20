Jets' Blake Wheeler: Snags assist Sunday
Wheeler picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Wheeler had an assist on Patrik Laine's third-period tally. The 33-year-old's strong January continued -- Wheeler is up to two goals and six assists in nine games this month. He's at 42 points, 123 shots and 81 hits through 49 contests overall, down from his 91-point pace in the last two years but still strong enough to help fantasy owners.
