Play

Coyle tallied an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

With David Krejci out with an upper-body injury, Coyle remains as the second-line center with Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork. That line picked up the Bruins' second goal of the game off a three-on-two breakaway just two minutes into the first period. Coyle has nine goals and 26 points in 50 games this season, on pace for his best offensive output since 2016.

More News
Our Latest Stories