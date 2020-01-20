Coyle tallied an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

With David Krejci out with an upper-body injury, Coyle remains as the second-line center with Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork. That line picked up the Bruins' second goal of the game off a three-on-two breakaway just two minutes into the first period. Coyle has nine goals and 26 points in 50 games this season, on pace for his best offensive output since 2016.