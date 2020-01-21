Bruins' David Krejci: Game-time call
Krejci (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Golden Knights.
Krejci has yet to take contact in practice, so he should probably be considered closer to doubtful than questionable for Tuesday's tilt, but there's evidently still an outside chance that he'll be able to tough it out. If he's unable to go, the veteran pivot will have to wait for Boston's Jan. 31 matchup with Winnipeg for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup.
