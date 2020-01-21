Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Tuesday
Jarry will get the starting nod versus the Flyers on the road Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Jarry has given up three goals in each of his last six outings yet still managed to earn a 3-2-1 record. The netminder was given an extra night off, as Matt Murray took the crease versus Boston on Sunday. At this point, the 24-year-old Jarry should still be considered the No. 1 option in Pittsburgh, but a five-game winning streak for Murray could muddy the water coming out of the All-Star break.
