Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod

According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Greiss was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal on the road against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Greiss was razor sharp in his last start Sunday against the Hurricanes, turning aside 31 of 32 shots, but he ultimately suffered his eighth loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 33-year-old netminder will attempt to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 3.54 goals per game at home this year, fifth in the NHL.