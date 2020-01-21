Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting for second straight night
Bobrovsky will tend the road twine Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky recorded a win Monday versus the Wild after allowing four goals on 33 shots, but coach Joel Quenneville will roll with the $10-million man against the bench boss' former club. The netminder runs into a red-hot Blackhawks team that has won five straight and racked up 22 goals in the process.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Escapes with win Monday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tasked for Monday's start•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Perfect penalty killer•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Back in action•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to miss Thursday's contest•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.