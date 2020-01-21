Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting for second straight night

Bobrovsky will tend the road twine Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky recorded a win Monday versus the Wild after allowing four goals on 33 shots, but coach Joel Quenneville will roll with the $10-million man against the bench boss' former club. The netminder runs into a red-hot Blackhawks team that has won five straight and racked up 22 goals in the process.