Jets' Patrik Laine: Scores in second straight

Laine tallied a goal on a game-high six shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Carolina.

Laine represented the only offense for the Jets, scoring his 17th of the year in the first period. Laine endured a seven-game goal drought earlier this month but has since followed that up with goals in back-to-back games. The 21-year-old has 45 points in 48 games this season.