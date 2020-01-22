Islanders' Josh Bailey: Tallies three points

Bailey scored a power-play goal and added two helpers, including one with the man advantage, in a 4-2 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old capped off the defacto first half of 2019-20 with a season-high three points, including his first performance with two power-play points. Bailey also heads into the All-Star break with three goals and seven points in his last seven games. He's probably going to see a regression in his 16.7 shooting percentage at some point, but Bailey already has 11 goals and 30 points with a minus-10 rating in 49 games this season.