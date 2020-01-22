Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Records two assists

Barzal posted two helpers with a plus-1 rating and two shots in a 4-2 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.

He's closing in on his 18-goal total from last season, and Barzal is finally getting the assist numbers he's accustomed to as well. The 22-year-old heads into the All-Star break one of the hotter Islanders players with a goal and eight points in the last eight games. Barzal has 17 goals and 42 points with a plus-3 rating and 117 shots in 49 games this season.