Aho was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Considering Aho was a healthy scratch in the Isles' last 10 contests, ice time in the minors should do him some good while New York is off until Feb. 1 versus Vancouver. With Adam Pelech (Achilles) done for the year, the 23-year-old Aho should be recalled once the Islanders return to practice.