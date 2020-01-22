Islanders' Sebastian Aho: Sent down to minors
Aho was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
Considering Aho was a healthy scratch in the Isles' last 10 contests, ice time in the minors should do him some good while New York is off until Feb. 1 versus Vancouver. With Adam Pelech (Achilles) done for the year, the 23-year-old Aho should be recalled once the Islanders return to practice.
