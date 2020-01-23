Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Shakes apple tree
Dubois racked up three assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.
Dubois assisted on the Blue Jackets' first three tallies. The 21-year-old has picked up four assists over the last two games to enter the bye week on a high note. He's up to 38 points (15 goals, 23 helpers), 113 shots and 65 hits through 51 games.
