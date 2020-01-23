Islanders' Josh Ho-Sang: Returns to practice
Ho-Sang (lower body) returned to practice for Bridgeport of the AHL, Michael Fornabaio of Connecticut Post reports.
Ho-Sang was told to stay home rather than report to Bridgeport at the beginning of the season as the Islanders looked to meet his trade request. When no offer that met the requirements for the Islanders was received, Ho-Sang eventually did return to Bridgeport. Unfortunately, Ho-Sang suffered the injury shortly thereafter but should be able to return to the lineup in the near future. If Ho-Sang can prove healthy and plays well for Bridgeport, he may help the ailing offense for the Islanders at some point later this season.
