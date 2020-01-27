Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Monday
Bishop will get the starting nod at home versus the Lightning on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop is 3-1-0 with a 1.96 GAA in his last five outings, though he struggled in a relief appearance prior to the All-Star break, a game in which he allowed three goals on 15 shots (.800 save percentage). The veteran netminder spent parts of five seasons with the Lightning but has struggled against his former club, as he is 1-2-1 with a .829 save percentage in four career matchups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.