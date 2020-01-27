Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Monday

Bishop will get the starting nod at home versus the Lightning on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop is 3-1-0 with a 1.96 GAA in his last five outings, though he struggled in a relief appearance prior to the All-Star break, a game in which he allowed three goals on 15 shots (.800 save percentage). The veteran netminder spent parts of five seasons with the Lightning but has struggled against his former club, as he is 1-2-1 with a .829 save percentage in four career matchups.