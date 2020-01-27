Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Monday
Andersen will tend the twine for Monday's road clash with the Predators, Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reports.
In his last five outing before the All-Star break, Andersen posted a 1-1-2 record, 4.03 GAA and .867 save percentage. The Leafs already find themselves on the outside looking in for a playoff spot by four points and will need the veteran netminder to rediscover his game soon. The 30-year-old has performed well historically against Nashville, as he is 8-2-0 with a 2.32 GAA in 11 career matchups.
