Hogberg will patrol the home crease for Monday's game against New Jersey, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The 25-year-old will get the team's first start out of the All-Star break with fellow goaltender Anders Nilsson (concussion) still not ready. Hogberg has deserved a better fate in his past five starts, going 1-1-3 along with a 2.75 GAA and .911 save percentage in that span. The Swede will face a great matchup against a Devils offense that ranks 26th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.58).