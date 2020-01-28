Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Tending twine Monday
Hogberg will patrol the home crease for Monday's game against New Jersey, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The 25-year-old will get the team's first start out of the All-Star break with fellow goaltender Anders Nilsson (concussion) still not ready. Hogberg has deserved a better fate in his past five starts, going 1-1-3 along with a 2.75 GAA and .911 save percentage in that span. The Swede will face a great matchup against a Devils offense that ranks 26th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.58).
More News
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Difference maker in win•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Another OT heartbreaker•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Making third straight start Tuesday•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Tough-luck loss despite strong work•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Starting Saturday after all•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.