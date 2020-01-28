Stars' Tyler Seguin: Provides assist

Seguin registered an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

Seguin found Denis Gurianov, who buried a shot on a breakaway to get the Stars on the board in the second period. The All-Star center has five assists in his last seven games. He's up to 37 points (11 tallies, 26 helpers), 174 shots on goal and 67 hits in 49 outings. Despite the recent uptick, it's still unlikely Seguin produces much more than 65 points by the end of the year.