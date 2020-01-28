Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in net Wednesday
Holtby will tend the home twine Wednesday versus the Predators, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby had a rough stretch leading up to the All-Star break, finishing below an .890 save percentage in seven straight games. He seemed to bring some confidence back from the All-Star Game, though, as he steered away 31 of 33 shots in Monday's win over the Canadiens. He'll get another nod against the Preds, who have lost three of the last four and scored exactly two goals in each contest.
