Sharks' Martin Jones: Tending twine Wednesday

Jones will get the home start Wednesday versus the Canucks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Aaron Dell has seemingly taken over as the team's starting goalie, as he's started six of the last seven games. Jones will get a spot start and look to get back on track. The 30-year-old has lost nine of his last 10 games and posted an .878 save percentage in the process, and he'll draw a tough matchup in the Pacific Division leader.