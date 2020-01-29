Sabres' Carter Hutton: Slated to start Thursday

Hutton is expected to get the starting nod at home versus Montreal on Thursday, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton's last three appearances, prior to Tuesday's relief outing against Ottawa, were less than stellar, as he gave up 17 goals on 93 shots (.817 save percentage). The 33-year-old hasn't secured a win since Oct. 22 versus San Jose, going 0-7-4 with a 4.22 GAA in 12 games over that stretch. The Thunder Bay native will need to step up his game in the absence of Linus Ullmark (leg) or face the possibility of being replaced by a minor-league call-up.