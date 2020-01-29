Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Wednesday
Bishop will get the starting nod in Wednesday's home clash with Toronto, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Bishop will be making his fifth straight appearance in goal, having posted a 2-1-0 record and .913 save percentage in his last four outings. The Denver native is coming off a 23-save win over the Lightning on Monday and will now square off with another star-studded squad in the Maple Leafs.
