Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Dallas

According to Mark Masters of TSN.ca, the Maple Leafs aren't going to make any changes to their lineup for Wednesday's road game versus the Stars, which means Andersen will get the start in goal.

Andersen was sharp in his last start Monday against the Predators, turning aside 34 of 36 shots en route to a convincing 5-2 road win. The 30-year-old Dane will attempt to pick up his 24th victory of the season in another road matchup with a Dallas club that's posted a 16-7-2 record at home this year despite averaging just 2.60 goals per game in those contests, 30th in the NHL.