Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Dallas
According to Mark Masters of TSN.ca, the Maple Leafs aren't going to make any changes to their lineup for Wednesday's road game versus the Stars, which means Andersen will get the start in goal.
Andersen was sharp in his last start Monday against the Predators, turning aside 34 of 36 shots en route to a convincing 5-2 road win. The 30-year-old Dane will attempt to pick up his 24th victory of the season in another road matchup with a Dallas club that's posted a 16-7-2 record at home this year despite averaging just 2.60 goals per game in those contests, 30th in the NHL.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Earns road win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Between pipes Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yet another loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing off against Chicago•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Huge effort not quite enough•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing Flames•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.