Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: One of each in win
Matthews scored a goal, his 36th of the campaign, and also collected an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Dallas.
Overall, it was a good night for Matthews besides the struggles in the faceoff circle, losing 13 of 24 draws. The two points give No. 34 60 across 51 appearances this season, putting Matthews on pace for his first 80-point campaign. The American-born superstar might challenge the 90-point threshold before all is said and done. Matthews also had two blocked shots in the win.
