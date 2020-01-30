Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Pelted by pucks in win
Markstrom saved 38 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Markstrom was busier than the Sharks' Martin Jones, but the Swede also proved to be better in an outstanding effort. He improved to 19-13-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 35 starts. Markstrom has won four of his last five starts, with just 10 goals allowed in that span. He'll likely start one of the Canucks' next two games -- either Saturday against the Islanders or Sunday versus the Hurricanes.
