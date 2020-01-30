Bruins' Karson Kuhlman: Promoted to top level
Boston recalled Kuhlman from AHL Providence on Thursday.
Kuhlman was sent to the minors Jan. 22 so he could continue to play during the NHL's All-Star break, but he was always expected to be recalled ahead of Friday's clash with the Jets. The 24-year-old forward has picked up three helpers in 11 appearances with the big club this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.