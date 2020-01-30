Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Friday

Elliott will get the starting nod on the road versus the Penguins on Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Elliott is coming off a 19-save shutout performance over Pittsburgh prior to the All-Star break but was playing within the confines of the Wells Fargo Center. On the road this season, the veteran netminder is 8-4-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .895 save percentage. Elliott will be taking the first game of the Flyers' back-to-back, which likely means Alex Lyon gets the nod versus Colorado on Saturday.