Flyers' Brian Elliott: In goal Friday
Elliott will get the starting nod on the road versus the Penguins on Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott is coming off a 19-save shutout performance over Pittsburgh prior to the All-Star break but was playing within the confines of the Wells Fargo Center. On the road this season, the veteran netminder is 8-4-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .895 save percentage. Elliott will be taking the first game of the Flyers' back-to-back, which likely means Alex Lyon gets the nod versus Colorado on Saturday.
More News
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Posts shutout versus Penguins•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on surging Penguins•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Second straight win•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Wins back-and-forth affair•
-
Flyers' Brian Elliott: Taking on former team Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.