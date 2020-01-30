Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Back with big club
Detroit recalled Zadina from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Zadina was sent to Grand Rapids so he could continue playing during the NHL's All-Star break, but there was never any question about whether he'd be back with the big club following its hiatus. He'll return to his role skating on the Red Wings' top line and first power-play unit Friday against the Rangers.
