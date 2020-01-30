Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back on ice
Clutterbuck (wrist) has resumed skating but remains week-to-week, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck has already missed the Isles' last 16 contests and will likely be out until mid-February at the earliest. The winger was on pace to reach the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the last five years prior to getting hurt but now may not have enough games left in the season to get to that threshold.
