Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Back with big club
Roy was promoted from AHL Chicago on Thursday.
Roy was shipped to the AHL squad a little over a week ago to get in some work during the All-Star break. With that out of the way, he's back with the Golden Knights and could draw into the lineup Friday against the Hurricanes if William Karlsson (upper body) and Cody Glass (lower body) aren't cleared.
