Predators' Filip Forsberg: Three-game point streak
Forsberg scored twice in regulation and once in the shootout in Nashville's 6-5 win over New Jersey.
The points stretched his streak to three games and five points (two goals, three assists). Forsberg has 18 goals and 37 points in 44 games. Take advantage of this recent heat.
