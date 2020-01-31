Play

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Tallies in OT loss

Schmaltz scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Schmaltz's goal at 11:22 of the second period tied the game at one. He has three points in two outings after the All-Star break -- he entered the break on a seven-game point drought. The 23-year-old has eight tallies and 38 points overall in 53 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories